NBA Teams Get Direct Details About Jonathan Kuminga’s Demands
Jonathan Kuminga has yet to ink a deal for the 2025-2026 NBA season and beyond.
According to multiple reports, Kuminga had two different contracts on the table from the Golden State Warriors. He was also briefly discussed as a sign-and-trade candidate.
At this point, all signs are pointing to Kuminga accepting his qualifying offer for the upcoming season and anticipating a potential move for the first time in his NBA career. Despite landing generous contract offers from the field that drafted him, Kuminga’s days in Golden State seem numbered.
What Does Jonathan Kuminga Want?
For the last couple of weeks, plenty of rumors have suggested that Kuminga’s issue with the Warriors’ current offers is that they don’t have a player option attached on the final year.
Instead, the Warriors have the power in that sense with a team option. Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, publicly confirmed what interested NBA teams have been hearing.
“The player option to him is super important,” said Aaron Turner. “…JK is clearly the guy that needs to sacrifice here for this to work.”
According to reports, Kuminga was offered a two-year deal initially, which exceeded $40 million. When they wanted to increase the offer, they added another year, which exceeded $70 million, with the guarantee price going above the original two-season offer. Without the player option, Kuminga hasn’t been intrigued enough to agree.
It’s Not Just About the Deal
The contract is very important to Kuminga, but the role might matter more than dollars. Being on a Warriors team that continues to employ Steph Curry and Draymond Green, along with the recently acquired Jimmy Butler, Kuminga will remain an important piece to the rotation, but he certainly won’t reach new heights on the pecking order with a new contract.
“He wants to be a focal point of a team,” said Kuminga’s agent. “He wants a bigger role. That's not really a secret. Is he open to coming back? He's digested it, and he's open-minded to it.”
The 22-year-old former seventh pick has appeared in 258 games throughout his four-year career. Just 84 of those games were with the starting lineup. During the 2023-2024 season, Kuminga started 46 of 74 games, averaging a career-high 26 minutes per game.
While Kuminga posted his best season with 16.1 points on 53 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, he nearly notched the same averages the following year as a full-time reserve. Five years in, Kuminga believes he is primed to take a step up.
Any team looking into a possible trade for Kuminga would have to come with a starring role opportunity and a hefty contract.