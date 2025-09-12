NBA Teams Get Early Hint on Coby White’s Free Agency Demands
If the Chicago Bulls want to keep Coby White beyond the upcoming season, it seems they’ll have to be prepared to offer that Josh Giddey money.
Recently, the veteran guard signed a multi-year contract worth $100 million. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Coby White is going to seek a salary figure that’s north of Giddey’s $30 million.
via Jake Fischer: “To my understanding, Coby White is going to be eligible for more money as a free agent next year. And the talk around the league has already been that Coby White is going to be seeking even north of the $30 million average annual value that Josh Giddey has been given."
Entering the 2025 NBA offseason, Giddey was a restricted free agent. The expectation was that he would re-sign with the Bulls or take on his qualifying offer for one year before becoming an unrestricted free agent next season. Either way, it seemed to be Chicago for next season.
Giddey ended up taking on a long-term deal to remain with the Bulls. The duration of his contract is four years. He’s estimated to make over $20 million each season, according to Spotrac.
This year, White is wrapping up his three-season contract, which went into gear during the 2023-2024 NBA season. At age 23, White played on an $11.1 million salary with the Bulls. That number jumped to $12 million last year.
For the 2025-2026 NBA season, White is on pace to make $12.8 million with the Bulls. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
Being in the NBA since 2019-2020, White has been a primary member of the Bulls’ rotation. As a rookie, he appeared in 65 games off the bench, making a small push for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.
Over time, White’s role in Chicago saw many changes. in year two, he started for most of the season, but went back to a bench role for two more years. In 2023-2024, White was back in the starting lineup for 78 games, averaging nearly 20 points per game.
Last season, White appeared in 74 games. Shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three, the veteran guard produced 20.4 points per game. Along with his scoring, he also accounted for 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and nearly one steal per game.
The Bulls will get one final full look at White this year before deciding whether he’s worth over $30 million per season or not. If White can take another step forward while playing alongside the $100 million man in Giddey, Chicago will feel really good about its young backcourt.