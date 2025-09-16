NBA Teams Quietly Eyeing Future Giannis, Jokic Sweepstakes
Many NBA teams are looking ahead. Soon enough, some of the NBA’s biggest stars could get prepared to hear pitches from interested suitors. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the biggest names in the 2027 free agency market, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be available by then.
The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently broke down the Golden State Warriors’ thought process as they navigate through their Jonathan Kuminga saga. Amick noted that Golden State is “well aware” of Antetokounmpo’s and Jokic’s situation for the 2027-2028 NBA season.
They are reportedly “hardly alone” in the hunt for the stars. Two other California-based teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, have “sent similar signals” as well.
What’s the Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo?
One has to assume that the Milwaukee Bucks star has a higher chance of moving on from his team than Nikola Jokic. For the past couple of years, Giannis has been a rumored trade candidate.
After the Bucks suffered another first-round exit this past postseason, many insiders suggested that there was a high chance that teams make a play for Giannis. Ultimately, there was no traction. Giannis is clearly set on staying in Milwaukee, and will begin the season with the Bucks.
Still, Giannis should be a player to keep an eye on. The Bucks have struggled to build a contender around the frequent MVP candidate since they took home the NBA Championship back in 2021. The chances of Giannis getting traded before his player option offseason are low, since the Bucks are going to want a generational haul for his services.
The only way the Bucks consider moving Giannis is if the Greek Freak forces their hand. Another playoff collapse could get him there.
Nikola Going Nowhere?
Nikola Jokic has been the face of the Denver Nuggets for years. They have a recent title win, and Jokic has seemed generally satisfied with his situation on the Nuggets over the years.
The Lakers might believe the presence of Luka Doncic could lure in Jokic when his contract is up. The NBA has seen its fair share of stars linking up later in their careers. Anything is possible in today’s NBA, but Jokic is nowhere near being a flight risk in Denver.
Giannis and Jokic will play for their respective teams in 2025-2026. What happens two years down the line is unknown, but the star hunters with Giannis and Jokic on their minds might come up way short.