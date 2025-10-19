NBA Teams Should Anticipate Another Russell Westbrook Free Agency Run
Russell Westbrook cut it close.
Just as the NBA preseason was beginning to wind down, the future Hall of Famer was left without a team. While it seems that was strategic on the Sacramento Kings’ behalf, it left many wondering if the NBA has seen the last of the one-time MVP.
Westbrook will compete with the Kings for the 2025-2026 NBA season. What happens beyond that is unclear, but Westbrook reportedly confirmed that he doesn’t intend to call it a career after this season.
via @ChrisBHaynes: New Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook says there is no plan to retire after this season, which is his 18th year.
With Westbrook on a one-year deal, he’s on pace to become a free agent once again next year. The soon-to-be 37-year-old would be one of the biggest names on the free agency market once again.
Westbrook’s upcoming run with the Kings will be critical for his future. Not only will it show teams what he could bring to the table for next season, but if it isn’t working out in Sacramento, the Kings will have an opportunity to move on earlier than next summer. According to a report, Westbrook signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Kings this season.
Last year, Westbrook entered the NBA season with the Denver Nuggets. He played in 75 games, picking up 36 starts, averaging 27.9 minutes of action.
The veteran guard produced 13.3 points per game, shooting 44 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. Westbrook came off the bench for all 13 of the Nuggets’ playoff games during the 2025 run. He posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
via @SeanCunningham: Russell Westbrook speaks to the media for the first time since joining the Sacramento Kings. Talks about the motivations for his 18th NBA season, the familiarity with teammates and his admiration of Kings fans.
Although Westbrook had a player option on his deal with the Nuggets, he declined and planned to find a new team in free agency. The interest in Westbrook was minimal this past summer. While several teams were linked to him, the Kings were the clear favorites to sign him all along.
After Sacramento invested in a sign-and-trade for the veteran Dennis Schroder earlier in the offseason, Westbrook is expected to come off the bench for the Kings, taking on a reserve role for the second season in a row.