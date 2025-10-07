NBA Teams Should Start Considering Jonathan Kuminga Trade Packages
Jonathan Kuminga is under contract with the Golden State Warriors for potentially two seasons.
A recent report suggests that the former seventh-overall pick might not see the entire deal through with the Warriors, as he’s expected to be at the “forefront” of trade season speculation when the calendar reaches 2026.
“’Im told that the relationship across this bargaining table, after such long-running talks, is certainly strained,” NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently wrote.
“How Kuminga fits with the Butler Era Warriors will thus be one of the key storylines to track through the season's first few months. If Kuminga struggles to establish a consistent role under Warriors coach Steve Kerr, as he has in the past, his name is destined to be at the forefront of Trade Season speculation.”
A Brief History of Kuminga’s Complicated Summer
Heading into the offseason, Kuminga was a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer on the table from the Warriors. The former lottery pick anticipated gaining interest from several teams. However, a big offer didn’t land in Kuminga’s lap.
As free agency played out, it was becoming clear that Kuminga’s desired offer wasn’t coming. Teams were loading up and spending, leaving little room for the 23-year-old forward to get his. As a result, Kuminga’s options were down to taking the qualifying offer, signing a multi-year deal and sticking with the Warriors, or signing a multi-year deal and getting shipped out.
The Warriors had all of the leverage in the situation. There was no market competition, and they didn’t have to agree to a trade they didn’t want, hence why Kuminga isn’t a member of the Sacramento Kings at this moment.
Eventually, Kuminga accepted the situation and locked in a two-year deal, which has a team option for the second season. This year, Kuminga will earn $22.5 million. If the option is picked up, he’ll get $24.3 million for the 2026-2027 season.
Why the Warriors Would be Wise to Move On
If the relationship is truly strained, the Warriors shouldn’t hesitate to strongly consider trade offers in January. As the Warriors are in win-now mode, the last thing they need is a player who has a low level of buy-in to what they are running.
Time can heal, and winning can cure, but Kuminga is still fighting for his first major payday in the NBA. If he truly wants a role with more responsibility as his agent previously suggested, he might have a hard time finding it in Golden State, where he’s started just 84 of the 258 games he’s played.
Kuminga is expected to still have a handful of suitors, including the likes of the Kings, Bulls, and the Suns. If the Warriors can find a proper return that doesn’t affect their future cap space too much, there is a strong chance Kuminga could be wearing a second uniform later in the year.