NBA Teams Targeting Jokic's Future FA Will End Up Disappointed
NBA teams putting together their future free agency pitch for Nikola Jokic just might be wasting their time.
While the idea of potentially luring in the frequent MVP candidate and winner, the reality is that the superstar center isn’t thinking about playing anywhere else but the Nuggets.
With an extension opportunity coming soon, Jokic claims he isn’t worried about that right now. He’s comfortable with where he’s at and focused on the task at hand, which is winning a second title for the Denver Nuggets.
via @JoelRush: Nikola Jokic on if he’ll sign an extension next year: “I don’t think about it. Those contract extensions come as a reward, as something natural to the sport, especially in today’s NBA, how you see the salary cap is going. My plan is to be Nuggets forever. So that’s my answer.”
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Jokic is set to make $55.2 million. The earliest he could become a free agent is in 2027. After Jokic makes $59 million for the 2026-2027 season, he’ll have a player option looming for 2027-2028.
If Jokic picks up the option, he could make $62.8 million to complete the five-year, $276 million max extension, which started in 2023-2024. If he declines it, Jokic would hit the free agency market at 32 years old and would certainly be one of the most intriguing free agents in quite some time.
via @TheDunkCentral: "My plan is to be a Nugget forever." - Nikola Jokic
Some recent rumors have suggested that teams are looking ahead a few seasons, thinking about the idea of getting to make a pitch to Jokic to join their clubs. The scenario seems far-fetched right now, as Jokic continues to publicly assure Denver that he’s planning to be with them for the remainder of his career.
Of course, plenty can change over time in the NBA. These days, superstars are leaving their markets at a higher rate than before. If Jokic wants to pack up and leave Denver, he would draw enough suitors to create one of the biggest bidding wars the game has seen.
Despite being a second-round pick in 2014, Jokic has turned into one of the NBA’s biggest stars. He’s a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA player, a three-time MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP.
When it's all said and done, Jokic will certainly have a trip to the Hall of Fame in his future. For the time being, he continues to play at a high level.