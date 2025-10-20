NBA Teams Will Have Interest in Recent First-Rounder Dillon Jones
Dillon Jones is expected to hit the NBA free agency market in a couple of days.
According to reports, Jones will be waived by the Washington Wizards as the season opener approaches. After just one season in the NBA, Jones is searching for his third landing spot.
via @MikeAScotto: The Washington Wizards will waive Dillon Jones, league sources told @hoopshype. First reported by The Athletic. Jones was the 26th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft and appeared in 54 games for the Thunder last season. The 23-year-old is expected to draw strong two-way market interest.
The second note is something that’s been tossed out multiple times since it’s become clear that Jones will hit the open market this fall.
According to Jake Fischer of ‘The Stein Line,’ Jones “has some fans around the league.”
It’s rare for a first-rounder to bounce around this much early on. Back in 2020, Jones attended Weber State as a freshman, appearing in 23 games and averaging 20.5 minutes per game. His playing time and production increased every season from then on.
During his final season in the NCAA, Jones shot 48 percent from the field. He produced 20.8 points per game, while coming down with 9.8 rebounds, dishing out 5.2 assists, and coming up with 2.0 steals per game.
The Washington Wizards selected Jones with their 26th overall pick in last year’s draft, trading his rights to the New York Knicks, who then flipped them to the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC invested some future draft capital in order to acquire Jones. It turned out to be a bust.
With the Thunder, Jones appeared in 54 games as a rookie, He averaged 10.2 minutes per game, producing 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Jones shot the ball 38 percent from the field, and hit on threes at a 25 percent clip. He averaged just 4.6 minutes of playing time in 10 games during the championship run.
The Thunder sent Jones back to the Wizards in June. Although a rebuilding situation in Washington seemed like an ideal scenario for the 23-year-old forward, the Wizards clearly didn’t see him as a fit for now. It’s unclear what’s next for Jones, but all signs are pointing to him landing a two-way contract for the time being. He'll be a name to keep an eye on when his contract clears through the league's waiver wire in the coming days.