NBA Trade Block Candidate Growing Frustrated With Sixers Fans
As trade rumors begin to heat up with training camp around the corner, one name that has stood out is the veteran forward, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Entering his third season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Oubre has been labeled as a potential trade candidate, considering he’s entering the final year of his deal.
Just as the rumors are coming to life, Oubre put out a statement, stating he doesn’t feel the love from the team’s fan base anymore.
Kelly Oubre’s Message
via @kellyoubrejr: “I love Philly, but the love doesn’t seem to be reciprocated. What happened to this place?
And for those saying I’m garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I’d $till cook you. I played through finger surgeries on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $till put my soul into this [expletive]. That’s the one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see ya’ll $oon. Godspeed."
via @TheDunkCentral: Kelly Oubre says he doesn’t feel the love from Philadelphia fans anymore and claims he’d cook anyone who thinks he’s garbage 👀
The Sixers likely aren’t feeling the pressure to move Oubre based on his feelings toward the fan base. Although he seems turned off by the recent social activity he’s witnessed, Oubre made it clear that he’ll see the fans soon.
The veteran signed with the Sixers in 2023. At the time, he wrapped up a two-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers signed Oubre for one season on the veteran’s minimum.
In his first season with the Sixers, Oubre appeared in 68 games, starting 52 matchups. He produced 15.4 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Oubre shot 44 percent from the field and 29 percent from three.
In the playoffs, Oubre had his best postseason showing as a starter for the first time. In six games against the New York Knicks, Oubre posted averages of 13.2 points, 4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. He made 39 percent of his threes.
When Oubre hit the open market last year, he signed a two-year deal with the 76ers. Amid a rough season for the entire team, Oubre appeared in 60 games. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals As Oubre stated, his three-point percentage dipped to 29. However, he shot a career-high 47 percent from the field.
At this point, Oubre will be a name to monitor on the open market for teams interested in an athletic two-way wing. He’s set to make $8.3 million for the 2025-2026 NBA season. The veteran is someone to closely monitor, as it seems he is growing sour on his situation.