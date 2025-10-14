NBA Vet CJ McCollum's Comments Won't Rush Trade Talks
It’s no secret that the Washington Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild.
Since their last playoff appearance in 2021, Washington has been battling for lottery odds. At this point, they don’t seem like they are ready to begin competing for postseason action once again, which puts CJ McCollum’s future with the organization in question.
This season, McCollum will play on an expiring contract. Typically, veterans in his position would be facing a year full of trade rumors. Since McCollum is 34 and able to contribute to a win-now situation, one might assume he would want to be out of DC as quickly as possible.
However, McCollum publicly praised the Wizards’ organization, which suggests that the veteran guard is far from disgruntled with his current situation so far.
“They've been great in terms of communication, organization structure, probably one of the most organized organizations I've been a part of, in terms of the cadence and communication, the teamwork, something that they use, resources that they have,” McCollum told reporters, regarding the Wizards’ organization.
“Staff is here all day. You know, they're here like 7 am to like 3, which is crazy. Food is great. Nutritionist, you know, I did blood work early, so I got the vitamins. I got everything that I need, all the resources that you need to be successful, are here, and they care. I think that's a really important factor. There's a huge care factor, not just on rotation guys and guys that make a lot of money, but they care about the two-ways, Exhibit 10 guys, and you can see it in how they're treated.”
In the past, that would be a rare compliment for the Wizards, according to McCollum. However, he made it clear that the sentiment surrounding the rebuilding club has changed in recent times, and he wants to shine a light on that.
While McCollum’s compliments might help the Wizards have an easier time attracting future players, it could also signal that he’s open to sticking around through the 2025-2026 season. Teams might have an eye on McCollum, who averaged 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists with the New Orleans Pelicans last season.
The Wizards are likely to be open to moving the $30 million man if a favorable offer comes around. But as long as McCollum is embracing his role as a vocal veteran on a young and rebuilding roster with the Wizards, are offering a positive experience so far, then there won’t be a reason to rush McCollum out of there.