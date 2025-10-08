NBA Vet Thomas Bryant Sparks Buzz After Frustrating Moment vs Bulls
Thomas Bryant was the talk of the NBA on Tuesday night.
The Cleveland Cavaliers center had a chance to be the hero and put away the Chicago Bulls with a game-winning shot. Instead, he ended up getting blocked, and the Bulls finished the game up with a 118-117 win.
After the game, a broadcast camera attempted to get a close-up of Bryant’s face after the sequence was unsuccessful. A frustrated Bryant was seen swatting away at the lens. After showing some heavy emotion for a brief moment, Bryant’s actions started to make its rounds on social media, going viral.
via @LegionHoops: Thomas Bryant frustrated after missing the game winning shot
Why the NBA Preseason Matters to Thomas Bryant
Some fans might look at the situation and question Bryant’s anger in that moment.
After all, it’s just the preseason. However, the preseason tends to mean a lot more for a player in Bryant’s situation.
via @ClutchPoints: Thomas Bryant had two chances at a game-winner in the final seconds and was denied TWICE by Dalen Terry and Jalen Smith. Bulls pick up the preseason win against the Cavs!
While Bryant recently joined the Cavaliers after spending a large chunk of the offseason on the open market in free agency, nothing is guaranteed for the 28-year-old big man.
If Bryant makes the Cavaliers’ opening night roster, he would be set to earn about $3.2 million throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season. He wouldn’t be eligible to get traded until Christmas.
Since Bryant’s contract was not guaranteed, he could be cut loose before the Cavaliers open up their 2025-2026 NBA season. Sealing a game-winner wouldn’t have sealed a guaranteed contract for Bryant in Cleveland, but it certainly would’ve helped.
On Tuesday, Bryant checked in for 12 minutes off the bench. He shot 2-4 from the field. Both of his makes came from beyond the arc. Along with his scoring, Bryant produced 6 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal.
Bryant has shown plenty of value since entering the NBA. After his run at Indiana in the NCAA, Bryant was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After his first Lakers stint, Bryant joined the Washington Wizards. He had another Lakers run in 2018 to 2022, before joining the Denver Nuggets in 2023. Bryant had a run with the Miami Heat in 2023-2024, and spent just 10 games with them last season, before ending up in a 56-game run with the Indiana Pacers.
Last year, Bryant posted averages of 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds. He made 52 percent of his shots from the field last year.