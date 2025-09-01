NBA Veteran Has Harsh Take on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is representing Greece at EuroBasket. The Greek Freak is one of many NBA players competing in the FIBA tournament this offseason.
NBA veteran Jusuf Nurkic has gone head-to-head with Giannis several times during his run in the United States of America. As Nurkic recently previewed a matchup against Giannis and Greece, the veteran center was quite critical of the former NBA MVP’s game.
Acknowledging Giannis’ status as “more at the” center position at EuroBasket, Nurkic reviewed Antetokounmpo’s recent runs in the tournament.
“He’s playing more at the [center position]. Obviously, he will have to defend too. But at the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots. Generally, he’s sucked at those defenses the last few years he’s played in EuroBasket,” Nurkic told reporters, according to BasketNews. “But it’s not only him, so we will be ready.”
Nurkic has never been one to shy away from expressing his thoughts on a player or a situation. This case is no different. Clearly, Nurkic is confident that Bosnia and Herzegovina has the right game plan going against Giannis. Stop the big man in transition.
Of course, it’s easier said than done. International play isn’t the same as the NBA, but Giannis clearly has the tools to take over a game on both ends of the floor.
Since entering the NBA in 2013, Giannis has developed into one of the most dominant players in the game. Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Giannis has 859 games under his belt.
Antetokounmpo has posted career averages of 23.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He doesn’t have a ton of range with his shot, but he’s still efficient from the field, making 55% of his shots.
Heading into year 13, Giannis Antetokounmpo has nine All-Star nods, along with two MVPs, nine All-NBA nods, five All-Defensive nods, and championships on the league and tournament level in the NBA.
As far as EuroBasket goes, Giannis was the tournament’s top scorer in 2022.
Through two group games this year, Giannis has averaged 29 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 steals in two games.
Giannis and Nurkic will square off on Tuesday, September 2.
During NBA play, the two NBA bigs went head-to-head in 10 games. Nurkic faced Giannis during his times with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Phoenix Suns. After EuroBasket, Nurkic and Giannis could face each other in the NBA again on March 7, 2026, when the Bucks host the Utah Jazz.