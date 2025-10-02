NBA Veteran Seth Curry Won't Be Off the Market for Long
The first time the Curry brothers teamed up on the Golden State Warriors, Seth Curry didn’t remain on the roster beyond the preseason.
On Tuesday night, it was reported that Seth Curry would be joining the Warriors for the second time in his career. Once again, he’s not expected to be make the opening night roster.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Seth and Stephen Curry team up on the Warriors beginning with training camp on Wednesday.
Marc Stein of ‘The Stein Line,’ reports that Curry “would have to be waived and re-signed” when the Warriors can financially take him on with a standard deal.
With some of the other Golden State additions’ deals being revealed, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports that Curry could be re-signed around January 10.
via @KeithSmithNBA: Sounds like De'Anthony Melton is getting a two-year minimum deal from the Warriors. That means his cap/tax/apron hit goes from $2.3M to $3.1M. Warriors will be about $1.2M under their second-apron hard cap. That means they can re-sign Seth Curry (he's on Ex. 9) around January 10.
NBA Teams Could Have a Shot at Seth Curry
Curry didn’t to seem to have much of a market throughout the offseason. Perhaps the strong links to Steph Curry’s Warriors had something to do with that.
Either way, if a team is searching for a sharpshooter before January, Curry would have an opportunity to seek other options rather than waiting for the Warriors to call him back.
Last year, Curry played in 68 games for the Charlotte Hornets. While his playing time was limited to just 15.6 minutes per game, the veteran led the league in three-point percentage, knocking down 46 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
At this point, Curry has 550 games under his belt. After getting a slow start to his career, appearing in just four games with three different teams in two years, he developed into a solid everyday rotational player.
Curry still bounced around the league plenty, having three different stints with the Dallas Mavericks, along with playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and the Hornets.
The assumption is that Curry will suit up for the Warriors during the regular season for the first time in his career soon. However, he will be a name to keep an eye on during the preseason, as he still brings a valuable skillset to a contender that is on the hunt for reliable three-point scoring.