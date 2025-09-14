NBA Veteran Staying Ready as Free Agency Hope Lingers
Malik Beasley took a positive step recently, but his free agency hasn’t resumed just yet.
While Beasley is no longer a primary target for a gambling-related investigation, the investigation is still ongoing, and the NBA launched one of its own. The expectation is that it will conclude soon, but the outcome is unclear.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, made it known that they are cooperating as much as possible to get Beasley back on track for the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via Detroit Free Press: “They’re conducting an internal investigation, more of a misconduct investigation to make a determination if there are any rules that were violated through the collective bargaining agreement. That investigation is currently ongoing and we’re cooperating, providing whatever information we can to hopefully get Malik clear so he can resume his free agency.”
Beasley was on pace to return to the Detroit Pistons on a multi-year contract after driving up his value with an impressive one-season campaign in Michigan.
When word of the investigation became public, the Pistons’ plans changed dramatically. The Pistons took their $40-plus million and acquired players like Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson. If the Pistons want to bring Beasley back later, he won’t get the same deal.
The timing was unfortunate for Beasley, who would’ve been one of the top free agents on the market if the Pistons had gone in a different direction without the investigation.
While he’s been in the league since 2016, Beasley put together his strongest season beyond 40 games. In 82 matchups, the veteran sharpshooter averaged 16.3 points on 42 percent shooting off the bench. He was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.
As long as the NBA’s investigation is going on, Beasley is unlikely to land any offers. Franchises want clarity on whether he’ll miss games due to a suspension or not. If the veteran sharpshooter is in the clear, Beasley will certainly generate a notable market.
The Pistons have been keeping tabs on Beasley, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New York Knicks. The Knicks might be out of the Beasley business at this point after making a few signings earlier this week.
Beasley might not get the ideal multi-year contract he was on pace to land before, but he certainly won't have any issues generating a short-term market before potentially becoming a top free agent once again next summer.