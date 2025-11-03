NBA World Grows Skeptical of Willie Green's Future With Pelicans
Willie Green was the talk of the NBA world on Sunday evening.
After the New Orleans Pelicans went head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon, another loss for the Pelicans has placed more outside pressure on New Orleans head coach Willie Green.
via @TheDunkCentral: Is everything okay in New Orleans ?
The Pelicans were heavy underdogs on Sunday for obvious reasons. The OKC Thunder are the defending champions and haven’t lost yet this season.
But Sunday’s loss wasn’t some hard-fought defeat. New Orleans was blown out 137-106. With that loss, they moved to 0-6 on the season, leaving many to question the job security of the head coach.
via @MikeAScotto: The New Orleans Pelicans suffered their third loss of 30+ points while falling to an 0-6 record this season. The hot seat is getting warmer for head coach Willie Green. According to our @hoopshype research, New Orleans has the sixth-worst point differential ever for an 0-6 start.
NBA World Discusses Willie Green’s Status in New Orleans
@LegendOfWinning: Watching another pelicans game and it is painfully obvious that Willie Green, unfortunately has to be fired
@ZachLowe_NBA: Mentioned on the pod last week that fair or not, Willie Green would have to be feeling some heat given NOP's start to that point (not that a coaching change would really fix much). Today's performance was...disturbing. They look like a broken team across the board.
@nd0rian: Bro if I don’t get that Willie Green fired alert by 8am tomorrow.
@KendrickPerkins: I like Willie Green but he’s playing with fire right now. This 0-6 start for the Pelicans is looking funny in the light!
Green’s NBA life started in 2003 as a second-round pick out of Detroit Mercy. He started playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, and also had stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic.
Green’s time as a player ended in 2015. The following year after his retirement, Green joined the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff as an assistant. In 2019, Green moved on to the Phoenix Suns, where he took on another assistant position.
The Pelicans hired Green as the head coach in 2021.
@BrettSiegelNBA: Multiple players have made it known they’re frustrated, and that’s been clear during their current road trip.
While anything could happen tonight or tomorrow, the word on the street right now is that Willie Green will be the Pelicans’ coach on Tuesday against Charlotte.
@DHJHAGG: The Willie Green era ends today.
@Three_Cone: Yeah Willie Green’s not making it to the end of November or maybe even the week
@WillGuillory: The Pelicans had some ugly performances last season, but it was tough to put the entire blame on Willie Green considering the injuries that team dealt with.
This Pelicans squad has all of its best players and has been mostly uncompetitive after the first two games. Feels like change is inevitable if things keep going in this direction.
In four seasons, Green’s Pelicans have made the playoffs twice. His first season included a 36-46 record. They lost 2-4 in the playoffs. During their second season, the Pelicans finished 42-40 and missed the playoffs. In year three, the Pelicans finished 49-22. They were swept in the playoffs.
Last season, the Pelicans posted their worst season under Green, finishing 21-61 and missing the playoffs.
The Pelicans will be back on the court to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. They’ll open a back-to-back set, before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The two-game stretch will be critical for Green, who seems to be fighting for his job right now.
