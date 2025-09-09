NBA World Reacts to Josh Giddey’s Anticipated Extension With Bulls
Josh Giddey landed his big payday with the Chicago Bulls.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the veteran guard will be the league’s latest $100 million man after agreeing to terms on a new deal with the team that traded for him last summer.
via @ShamsCharnaia: Just in: Restricted free agent Josh Giddey has reached agreement on a four-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, agent Daniel Moldovan of Lighthouse Sports Management tells ESPN.
NBA Fans Reacts to Josh Giddey Re-Signing With the Bulls
via @Philly__Nation: Holy
@LineStarApp: OKC won a title but CHI got a steal in Giddey
@chisportsross: ITS FINALLY OVER
@ShehanJeyarajah: Eh, little too much but whatever
@undercoverNBA: $25 million will be a great contract with the right team construction
@SmashKnowsBall: Holy overpay
@EdotHxncho: Really hope Kuninga doesn’t see this
@CalebFC18: Finally
@Mayerisking: They are just handing these contracts out at this point
@WhoImmortal: Does that say 100 million???
When Giddey entered the NBA, he was coming off a stint in the NBL, as a part of the Next Stars program. He was one of the few prospects to land in the lottery coming from a non-NCAA program.
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up Giddy with the sixth-overall pick. During his first season in the league, Giddey was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
Giddey spent his first three seasons in Oklahoma City playing for the Thunder. He appeared in 210 games, starting in each matchup, averaging 29 minutes on the court.
The young guard produced 13.9 points per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 31 percent from three. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
Last summer, the Thunder decided to move on from Giddey. As they targeted the two-way star, Alex Caruso, the two standout players were swapped.
Although Caruso ended up being a notable contributor on a Thunder team that won the NBA Championship, Giddey still played well for a rebuilding Bulls team.
During his first season with the Bulls, Giddey averaged 30 minutes on the court in 70 games. He produced 14.6 points per game, while making 47 percent of his field goals. The Bulls guard knocked down a career-high 38 percent of his shots from three. He also posted averages of 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
The extension was expected, and certainly wasn't going to come cheap for the Bulls. While some might view it as an overpay, the Bulls are positive they have a valuable core player on their franchise for years to come.