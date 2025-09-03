NBA World Reacts to PJ Washington’s Mavericks Extension
PJ Washington has reached an extension with the Dallas Mavericks.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team will have the veteran guard for an additional four years.
via @ShamsCharania: Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Washington secures a new deal that keeps him in Dallas through 2029-30.
NBA Fans React to the Mavs’ Latest Move
via @Mavs_FFL: BREAKING: PJ Washington has signed a 4-year $90 million contract extension with the Mavs 🔥
@NBA_University: Feels slightly pricy, but for a do-it-all wing that is a legit defensive stopper, this is the price. Really nice to have locked in.
Washington has been in the NBA since 2019. After a run at the University of Kentucky, forward entered the NBA Draft and became a first-round selection. He was taken 12th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets featured Washington for years. Right away, he started 57 out of 58 games he played. Averaging 30 minutes of playing time, Washington averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
The Hornets kept Washington on board for a total of five seasons. During that time, he appeared in 304 games, with 236 of those matchups being within the starting lineup. Washington posted averages of 13 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes, while taking 4.9 attempts from deep per game.
Back in February of 2024, Washington was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. At the time, he was swapped out for Seth Curry, Grant Williams, and a 2027 first-round pick, which had a top-two selection on it.
During his first 29-game stint in Dallas, Washington saw the court as a starter for 32.2 minutes per game. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
Last year, Washington competed in his first full season with the Mavs. He appeared in 57 games. While shooting 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three, Washington produced 14.7 points per game. He averaged a career-high of 7.8 rebounds per game and dished out 2.3 assists per game.