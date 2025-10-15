NBA World Reacts to Russell Westbrook Finally Landing a New Team
Russell Westbrook has found a new NBA home with the Sacramento Kings.
At last, the former MVP is set to get on a roster ahead of the NBA’s opening night slate.
via @ShamsCharania: BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has agreed on a deal to sign with the Sacramento Kings, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The 2017 league MVP enters his 18th NBA season.
Entering year 18, Westbrook has 1,237 games under his belt. For most of his career, he’s been a starter, emerging as one of the NBA’s most notable stars.
In recent years, Westbrook has taken on a bench role, beginning with his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2023-2024. As he lands on a Kings team that signed Dennis Schroder to become the starting point guard, Westbrook is likely to continue his role as a six-man.
NBA World Reacts to Westbrook’s Move
via @SleeperHQ: Russ in a Kings jersey is gonna go triple platinum as a meme in like 5 years
@HoopMuse: GLAD HE’S BACK!
@AaronJFentress: Kings will be fun to watch. .500 play-in team if healthy.
@TheFlightMike: Was gonna have a heart attack if he wasn’t in the league by opening day
@SleeperChicago: Happy he found a spot
Last season, the Kings finished the year with a 40-42 record. They ended up with the Western Conference’s ninth seed, securing a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Sacramento managed to miss the playoffs. Although they kept core pieces in place, the team made some notable changes across the roster in hopes of increasing their playoff odds under the head coach Doug Christie for the first full season with him in charge.
@LegionHoops: Brodie found a home
@Heatle_Saransh: Russell Westbrook finally being signed brings a smile to my face. He’s too good to not be in the league. Now someone sign Victor Oladipo and John Wall, please
@SadeekCreates: Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook. Interesting lol
@_marinadrab: DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook on the Sacramento Kings in the year 2025.
@sackings_247: WELCOME TO SACRAMENTO RUSSELL WESTBROOK
With Westbrook, the Kings land a former MVP. While Westbrook hasn’t seen an All-Star nod since his first and only season with the Houston Rockets in 2020, the veteran guard has shown plenty of value in recent seasons.
During his first 11 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook averaged 23.0 points, 7.0 revounds, and 8.4 assists. He had one-year runs with the Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, and the Rockets. He spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.
When Westbrook played with the Clippers in 2023-2024, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. With the Nuggets last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He shot 44 percent from the field and knocked down 32 percent of his threes. During the playoffs, Westbrook posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 13 games with the Nuggets last year.