NBA World Reacts to Shocking Fred VanVleet Injury Update
Fred VanVleet’s third run with the Houston Rockets is going to be pushed back.
According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran guard has suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury just weeks ahead of the team’s training camp.
via @ShamsCharania: Just in: Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet has suffered a torn ACL, sources tell ESPN. A devastating, potentially season-ending loss for the Rockets with their starting point guard and leader.
The setback is a major blow for the Rockets, who were anticipating a major follow-up season after they came up way short in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
The NBA World is Shocked…
@RBPhillyTake: This is horrible man
@NBA_University: Well that's terrible news...Get well soon FVV. Amen ball handling leap needs to happen ASAP
@Three_Cone: WHAT???
@LandOfMoore: NOOOOO
@destroynectar: the KD curse
Two seasons ago, VanVleet wrapped up his tenure with the Houston Rockets. He was one of the top free agents on the market during the 2023 class. The Rockets brought him on for the first time, leading to the veteran appearing in 73 games.
VanVleet averaged 36.8 minutes per game on the court. During that time, VanVleet produced 17.4 points per game, while knocking down 42 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, VanVleet averaged 8.1 assists per game, which exceeded his previoud career-high of 7.2. He also came down with 3.8 rebounds per game.
@HoopsMuse: OMG NOOO
@710_eth: Amen Thompson MVP season loading
@kyriecenterig: WHAT!?!?
@SleeperHawks: Absolute bummer man the Rockets were gonna be so good next year
@JDCowboys2: Cooked before even getting out of the gates is nuts prayers
Last year, VanVleet appeared in 60 games for the Rockets. He struggled with his shot, making just 38 percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 35 percent of his threes. The veteran guard produced 14.1 points per game and dished out 5.6 assists per game.
Houston found a ton of success in a tough Western Conference. Although they trailed the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by 16 games, the Rockets picked up the second seed with a 52-30 record, which placed them two games in front of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Rockets were bounced early in the playoffs, and they didn’t enter the offseason with intentions of just running it back. Instead, the team acquired the former MVP Kevin Durant.
Although VanVleet was set to see his contract expire, the Rockets re-signed him with a two-year deal. He is set to earn $50 million over the next two seasons. Unfortunately, he’ll spend a chunk, if not all of the 2025-2026 NBA season rehabbing his setback.