Fastbreak

NBA World Reacts to Shocking Fred VanVleet Injury Update

Houston Rockets star Fred VanVleet is dealing with a setback.

Justin Grasso

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet talks to media members after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet talks to media members after game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fred VanVleet’s third run with the Houston Rockets is going to be pushed back.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the veteran guard has suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury just weeks ahead of the team’s training camp.

via @ShamsCharania: Just in: Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet has suffered a torn ACL, sources tell ESPN. A devastating, potentially season-ending loss for the Rockets with their starting point guard and leader.

The setback is a major blow for the Rockets, who were anticipating a major follow-up season after they came up way short in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

The NBA World is Shocked…

@RBPhillyTake: This is horrible man

@NBA_University: Well that's terrible news...Get well soon FVV. Amen ball handling leap needs to happen ASAP

@Three_Cone: WHAT???

@LandOfMoore: NOOOOO

@destroynectar: the KD curse

Fred VanVlee
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) points during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Two seasons ago, VanVleet wrapped up his tenure with the Houston Rockets. He was one of the top free agents on the market during the 2023 class. The Rockets brought him on for the first time, leading to the veteran appearing in 73 games.

VanVleet averaged 36.8 minutes per game on the court. During that time, VanVleet produced 17.4 points per game, while knocking down 42 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring, VanVleet averaged 8.1 assists per game, which exceeded his previoud career-high of 7.2. He also came down with 3.8 rebounds per game.

@HoopsMuse: OMG NOOO

@710_eth: Amen Thompson MVP season loading

@kyriecenterig: WHAT!?!?

@SleeperHawks: Absolute bummer man the Rockets were gonna be so good next year

@JDCowboys2: Cooked before even getting out of the gates is nuts prayers

Fred VanVlee
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) questions the call after a play against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Last year, VanVleet appeared in 60 games for the Rockets. He struggled with his shot, making just 38 percent of his shots from the field and hitting on 35 percent of his threes. The veteran guard produced 14.1 points per game and dished out 5.6 assists per game.

Houston found a ton of success in a tough Western Conference. Although they trailed the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by 16 games, the Rockets picked up the second seed with a 52-30 record, which placed them two games in front of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Rockets were bounced early in the playoffs, and they didn’t enter the offseason with intentions of just running it back. Instead, the team acquired the former MVP Kevin Durant.

Although VanVleet was set to see his contract expire, the Rockets re-signed him with a two-year deal. He is set to earn $50 million over the next two seasons. Unfortunately, he’ll spend a chunk, if not all of the 2025-2026 NBA season rehabbing his setback.

More Fastbreak on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News