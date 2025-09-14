NBA World Shows Support for Emotional Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone through his NBA career nicknamed the Greek Freak.
This summer, the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar has represented Greece on the EuroBasket stage. While Giannis won’t get a chance to take home the gold, since Greece came up short against Turkey, he finished with a bronze medal on Sunday, as Greece defeated Finland.
Emotional about his accomplishment, Giannis was fighting through tears as he spoke on the victory.
“I am very happy for the team. I am very happy for the nation. After 16 years, as the coach said, we were able to bring success to the team,” Giannis said, via EuroHoops.net.
“From day one, we went to the training camp, we kept each other very, very accountable every single day. Everybody believed in a common goal, which was to fight for, not for what we deserve, but earn a medal, because you don’t deserve anything in life, you have to earn it. I think this is something we have been waiting for a long time, and we feel relief.”
NBA fans were happy to spread the love on Sunday, supporting Giannis.
@ballgamebets: We love you Giannis
@Im_DoubeDigits: Happy for him!
@ESEL23: If it weren't for him, the Greeks would have waited a long time for a medal. This man gave everything for his country. The man deserves absolute respect!
@Duam18191657: Enjoy every moment killer you deserved enjoyed
@dydbetting: he deserves everything that comes his way!! respect
The Finland matchup marked the seventh battle of Antetokounmpo’s EuroBasket run.
In the medal game, Giannis checked in for 30 minutes. He made 82 percent of his shots from the field, and knocked down 12 of his 16 free throws. The Greek Freak finished the game with 30 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists.
When Greece came up short against Turkey, Giannis had just 12 points on 6-13 shooting from the field, along with 12 rebounds and five assists.
@CAStoniev: Love Giannis!! Congratulations
@iamanascott: can’t ever not love this guy
@Texanrangernation: How can you not love this dude
@JustEsBaraheni: Hell yeah
@Krane77: Pure,raw unfiltered emotion with an accent..Im here for it.
Giannis’ EuroBasket run ended with averages of 27.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
He’ll get a couple of weeks of rest, then it’s back to the NBA for the superstar forward.
Although Giannis went through trade speculation throughout the offseason, the Bucks’ All-Star didn’t express interest in leaving Milwaukee publicly or privately. While it’s been suggested that Giannis’ future with the Bucks remains in doubt, he’s on board to begin his 13th year with the Bucks this season.