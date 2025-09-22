NBL Team Shockingly Cuts Ex-NBA Star Montrezl Harrell
Motrezl Harrell’s time with the Adelaide 36ers is reportedly going to be cut way shorter than expected.
According to a report from ESPN, Harrell is “preparing” to part ways with the Australian club due to a “doping violation” from his short stint playing in China over the offseason.
Harrell took to social media to address the situation.
“Like I understand fail a drug test!” he wrote on X. “I get what the test showed! What I get lost is on the doping part! Because doping is rule on taking a drug to increase or gain an edge in competition use! I know damn well I had zero of anything like that in me so again doping???”
Harrell then followed up by sending a message to his fans in Australia.
via @monstatrezz: Much love for all the Australian fans man I truly appreciate and love the support and energy yall gave to me! Made me fall in love with hoops again last year in a dark time! Will always be grateful for that!
Last September, Harrell joined the 36ers to replece an injured player. He was signed on a temporary basis, but quickly gained interest as a long-term player.
Harrell ended up winning All-NBL Second Team honors after a 28-game run. He averaged 20.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Following the run with the 36ers, Harrell played in China for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. Harrell reportedly violated the rules due to drug test results from April. While playing in Puerto Rico, Harrell re-signed with the 36ers for the 2025-2026 NBL season. Barring any unexpected changes, that second stint will not take place after all.
Harrell, once an NBA star as a reserve, hasn’t played in the league since the 2022-2023 season. He played last for the Philadelphia 76ers. Harrell appeared in 57 games, averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and shooting nearly 60 percent from the field.
Although the Sixers brought Harrell back for the 2023-2024 season, he suffered a torn ACL during the offseason. Eventually, the Sixers cut ties with Harrell, and he hasn’t been in the NBA since.
The veteran forward/center started his NBA career in 2015 with the Houston Rockets. After two seasons with the Rockets, Harrell spent three years with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he starred in a bench role. He became the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2020.
Since wrapping up his time with the Clippers in 2020, Harrell has had stints with the LA Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and the Sixers.
It’s unclear if Harrell could find his way back to the NBA. The 31-year-old has over 500 games under his belt. He averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds as a reserve.