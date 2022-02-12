Here's What Ben Simmons Commented On The Brooklyn Nets Instagram Post
The Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
The Brooklyn Nets acquired three-time All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday that sent 2018 MVP James Harden to the 76ers.
On Friday, the Nets shared an Instagram post announcing that Simmons will wear the number 10 with the Nets.
The post from the Nets can be seen embedded below.
Simmons commented on the post, and his comment can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.
Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing one season at LSU.
Prior to the trade he has spent his entire career with the 76ers.
He has yet to play in a game so far this season, and has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.
