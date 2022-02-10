Nets And 76ers Reportedly Agree To James Harden-Ben Simmons Trade

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a massive trade that sends Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the 76ers.

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

According to Wojnarowski, the Nets will get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, while the 76ers get James Harden and Paul Milsap.

The Nets now get a 25-year-old in Ben Simmons, who is a three-time All-Star and has playoff experience.

He is also one of the best defenders in all of basketball.

As for the 76ers, they now have a pairing of arguably two of the top-ten players in the world with Harden and Joel Embiid.

Harden fits with Embiid much more than Simmons, because of his scoring and shooting ability.

The Nets are currently on a nine-game losing streak and 29-25 on the season, which has them as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 32-22, which has them as the fifth seed in the east.

