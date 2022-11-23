Nets And 76ers Starting Lineups

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

The two teams have announced their starting lineups for the game, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell on Tuesday."

The Nets come into the night with an 8-9 record in their first 17 games, and they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Ben Simmons had spent his entire career with the 76ers before being traded to the Nets last season.

He did not play in a game during the 2021-22 season, so this is his first time playing on the road against his former team.

Simmons struggled to start the year, but he is catching his former team at a good time because he is in the middle of an impressive three-game stretch (he had 22 points on 11/13 shooting in Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies).

The Nets were 1-5 in their first six games of the season, but they have gone 7-4 over their last 11 games.

Currently, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the 76ers, they are 8-8 in 16 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.

They are playing without their two best players, as James Harden and Joel Embiid have both been ruled out.

The Nets are 4-5 on the road, while the 76ers are 5-5 at home.