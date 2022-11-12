Nets And Clippers Starting Lineups

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in California.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Sumner, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, Kennard, George, Morris, Zubac on Saturday."

The Nets come into the game after crushing the New York Knicks by a score of 112-85 on Wednesday evening at Barclays Center.

They are 5-7 in the 12 games they have played this season and 2-3 in five games on the road.

After starting out 1-5, they have won four of their last six games.

Kevin Durant continues to play outstandingly with averages of 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest (on 51.9% shooting from the field).

He is also averaging 1.9 blocks per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

As for the Clippers, they come into the game with a 7-5 record in their first 12 games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

They beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-101 on Wednesday evening, and Paul George led the way with 29 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The star forward is averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

He is also one of the best defenders in the NBA and is averaging 1.6 steals per contest to start the season.

Both teams had disappointing seasons last year that they will be looking to rebound from in 2022-2023.