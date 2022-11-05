Skip to main content
Nets And Hornets Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina. 

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups, as relayed by Underdog NBA.  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Sumner, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Rozier, Smith Jr., Oubre, Washington, Plumlee on Saturday." 

The Nets come into the night after a huge win (128-86) over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

They are now 3-6 in their first nine games of the season.

After starting out 1-1, they lost five of their last games but also won two of their previous three games.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the win over the Wizards, and he is averaging 32.0 points per contest on 51.9% shooting from the field.

For the game, they will remain without several of their top players, such as Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

The Hornets also enter the game with a 3-6 record, but they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after starting out 3-3.

They are getting Terry Rozier back in the starting lineup (he had missed the last six games), but still remain without several players, such as All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Hornets: "INJURY REPORT vs BKN Terry Rozier has been upgraded from questionable to available. LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out. Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out. Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out. Presented by @NovantHealth"

