Nets And Pacers Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Indianapolis.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets will be without Nic Claxton, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have ruled out Kendall Brown, Chris Duarte, Daniel Theis and Trevelin Queen.

Isaiah Jackson and Tyrese Haliburton have both been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Sumner, Mills, Edwards, Morris, Sharpe on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pacers will start Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, Turner on Saturday."

The Nets will be without most of their top players, including their entire starting lineup from Friday's 120-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Brooklyn.

They come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-12 record in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 7-3 and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

However, the Nets are only 5-7 in 12 games on the road.

The Pacers enter the night as the fifth seed in the east with a 14-12 record in 26 games.

They are coming off a 121-111 win over Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards on Friday night in Indianapolis.

At home, the Pacers are 8-4 in 12 games and 4-6 in the last ten games they have played overall.