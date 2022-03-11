WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

Skip to main content
WATCH: Wild Video Ben Simmons Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and before the game there was a a big scene as Ben Simmons walked to the team bus at the hotel.

The Brooklyn Nets beat in Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening, and before the game there was quite the scene as the team got on the bus to go to the arena.  

Ben Simmons, who did not play in the game, was with the Nets and many fans went to wait outside of the team's hotel to heckle Simmons as he got on the bus.    

The clip of the wild scene can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chris O'Connell of Fox 29 in Philadelphia.  

The Nets and 76ers faced off for the first time since their blockbuster trade last month.   

They are now 34-33 in the 67 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.      

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

