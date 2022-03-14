Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant's Mom Tweeted After The Nets Beat The Knicks

Kevin Durant's mom sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden by a score of 110-107, and Kevin Durant exploded for 53 points in the win.       

After the game, Durant's mom (Wanda) sent out a tweet, and her post can be seen embedded below.      

The Nets are now on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers (both also on the road) in their two games prior. 

They are 35-33 on the season in the 68 games that they have played, which has them as the eight seed in the Eastern Conference.   

At home, they are now 14-18 in 32 games, and in their last ten games overall they have gone 4-6.   

Durant is averaging 29.6 points per game. 

