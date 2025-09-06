Nets’ Big Moves Likely Done After Cam Thomas Decision
Cam Thomas will return to the Brooklyn Nets for at least one more season.
The veteran guard’s decision to take on the qualifying offer as a restricted free agent was made earlier this week. Although Thomas made himself available to the open market, he’ll gamble on another year in Brooklyn before hitting the market next season without restrictions.
For the Nets, the Thomas situation had all eyes on it as that was their biggest question mark of the offseason. Since that situation has now been resolved, could the Nets consider making a bigger move, utilizing their favorable financial situation?
One Brooklyn-focused writer doubts it.
Nets Are Likely Done… For Now
via @NetsDaily: With CamT move and yesterday’s signings, it appears Nets free agency is nearing an end. We’ll probably see Fanbo and Williams signings, MAYBE a small salary dump, a waiver or Exhibit 10 but Nets will take a relatively significant amount of cap space into the trade deadline.
The NBA free agency market still has some prominent names on it. Russell Westbrook, Quentin Grimes, and Jonathan Kuminga are a few to mention.
Considering where the Nets are currently at as an organization, taking a big swing doesn’t make much sense. Brooklyn seems committed to the rebuild. Therefore, locking in long-term deals at a high cost doesn’t make much sense ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The Thomas contract situation is resolved for the upcoming run, but that’s just one phase of the process. The future and what happens next, well, that’s still a big question mark.
Cam Thomas wants to cash a wealthy check in free agency. The veteran guard has been vocal about where he sees his value. The numbers suggest he could be in the All-Star conversation, but he would have to produce the same way on a winning team.
Last season, Thomas appeared in just 25 games. When he played, he produced 24 points per game on 44 percent shooting. He also posted 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Before that, he averaged 22.5 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent from three in 66 games.
When Thomas started for the Nets, his team held a 29-51 record.
Thomas should get plenty of playing time in 2025-2026 since the Nets might continue taking the rebuilding route. It might be hard for him to shake the empty scorer label, but a healthy season on his $6 million qualifying offer could help Thomas drive his value back up ahead of next year’s free agency.