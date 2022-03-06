Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted About Coach K

On Saturday, Kyrie Irving quote tweeted a tweet from Duke Men's Basketball about head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and the tweet from Irving can be seen embedded below.

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of Duke since 1980, and on Saturday he coached his last home game ever.

Irving played one season at Duke before being the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

In 11 games in college, Irving averaged 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

He has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and is a an NBA Champion and a seven-time NBA All-Star.

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball