Here's What Kevin Durant Put On His Instagram Story About Michael Jordan

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant wished Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan a happy birthday on his Instagram story on Thursday.  

The story from Durant can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below. 

Durant wrote: "Happy birthday to the greatest. Thanks for the blueprint"

He has been out of the lineup for the Nets since January 15 due to a knee injury.  

On the season he is putting up terrific numbers averaging 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.      

He is also shooting 52% from the field, and over 37% from the three-point range. 

The Nets have won their last two games against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record in the 58 games that they have played.  

