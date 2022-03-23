Skip to main content
WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

Kevin Durant had an unbelievable shot in Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant had an unbelievable shot in Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Utah Jazz on Monday night in New York at Barclays Center, and during the game Kevin Durant hit an outstanding shot.    

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

The Nets won the game 114-106 to advance to 38-34 on the season int he 72 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are now on a two-game winning streak, and 6-4 in the last ten games that they have played.   

Durant finished his night with a very impressive 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.      

The Nets will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies for their next game on Wednesday.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15482549_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Lakers

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17645794_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors And Bucks Player Signs With Magic

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17856661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_9317519_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Magic’s Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago