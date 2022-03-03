Watch Seth Curry's Incredible Finish At The Rim In Nets-Raptors Game

Seth Curry had an incredible finish at the rim in Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 109-108 to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Tuesday evening, for their second straight loss (the two teams played on Monday in Brooklyn and the Raptors also won).

One of the bright spots for the Nets in the game was Seth Curry, who had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Late in the fourth quarter, Curry had an incredible finish at the rim, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.

Curry came over to the Nets in the blockbuster trade last month that involved superstars James Harden and Ben Simmons.

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, but a slump before the All-Star break dropped them to the eighth seed.

They are currently 32-31 in 63 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball