Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    • November 28, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, and James Harden was booed by Nets fans.
    The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns 113-107 on Saturday night in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. 

    The Nets fell to 14-6 on the season, and the Suns improved to 17-3 on the season and won their 16th straight game. 

    James Harden had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, but shot the ball poorly. 

    The 2018 MVP shot just 4/15 from the field and went 0/6 from the three-point range. 

    Harden also had seven turnovers. and after the seventh turnover, the home-crowd booed. 

    The clip of the play and the boos can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

    The Nets will play their next game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday once again on their home court. 

