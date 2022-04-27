Nets' General Manager Reflects On 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was anything but ideal for the Brooklyn Nets.

Entering the year with high hopes of winning their first title, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by one of their rivals in the Boston Celtics.

Between the drama that surrounded Kyrie Irving this season, constant injuries and the situation that ended in a trade involving James Harden, there was never any consistency within this organization and general manager Sean Marks released a statement on Wednesday thanking the fans and offering his optimistic views heading into the offseason.

“Despite enormous anticipation for this past season, We know the best is yet to come for the Brooklyn Nets,” Marks said. “We have some of the most elite and talented players in the league set to return next season. We are hard at work already preparing for a pivotal offseason. Our commitment to putting the best product on the floor and our aspirations to be the last team standing have not changed.”

Kevin Durant is under contract long-term and with Kyrie Irving stating recently that he has no interest in being anywhere else, the Nets will enter a pivotal offseason already one step ahead of other franchises due to the fact that all three of their All-Stars, including Ben Simmons, are under contract for next season.

Entering the offseason, Brooklyn will be a taxpaying team for the 2022-23 season and there is no way to avoid this given the contracts of Durant, Irving and Simmons.

Their ownership and front-office is going to have to be willing to pay a lot of money to put together a championship-caliber roster, which is why Marks and the rest of his team have their work cut out for them over these next few months.

