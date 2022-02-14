Ben Simmons' Status For Kings-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be hosting the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Barclays Center, but for the game they will still be without their new three-time All-Star.

Ben Simmons, who came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, has been ruled out for the game.

The status of the 25-year-old can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of RotoWire.

Simmons has yet to play in a game this season.

He has career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

In 2016, the 76ers drafted him with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Prior to the trade to the Nets, the 76ers were the only team that he had been on in the NBA.

The Nets are currently on an 11-game losing streak, and are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-27 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball