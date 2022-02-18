NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

The NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA's 2022 All-Star Game Weekend.

Participants:

Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) +450 odds to win Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) +450 odds to win Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) +500 odds to win Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) +550 odds to win Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) +550 odds to win Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) +650 odds to win C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) +950 odds to win Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) +1200 odds to win

Odds provided by FanDuel

Four All-Stars (Young, LaVine, VanVleet, Towns) are in the contest, but none of them are in the top-two favorites.

VanVleet is third and Young is fourth, but role players Kennard and Mills are the favorites to win the contest with the same +450 odds.

While that probably is the right placement, it is still a surprise that the bigger name players are not higher up on the list.

Therefore, there is clearly some value to be had in betting on some of the stars.

