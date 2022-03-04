Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Heat
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat on Thursday night at Barclays Center, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to reporters.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 113-107 to the Miami Heat on their home floor at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.
However, the good news was the fact that Kevin Durant played 35 minutes and scored 31 points in his first time playing since January 15.
The All-Star forward had been out due to a knee injury, but he has clearly recovered, which is the most important thing for the Nets considering he is their best player.
After the loss, Durant spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The Nets fell to 32-32 on the season, which currently has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
