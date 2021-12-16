Publish date:
Nets Injury Report Against The 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.
For the game, the Nets have a long list of players ruled out for the game, and the team announced their injury report, which can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
The Nets come into the game with a 20-8 record in their first 28 games of the season, and are the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
In addition to the long list of players out right now, they also have been without All-Star Kyrie Irving for every game so far this season.
Yet, they have still found themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA, and Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now.
