Update: Nets Injury Report For Game With Heat
Update: Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are unlikely to play.
The Brooklyn Nets will be taking on the Miami Heat in Florida on Saturday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.
LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out.
As for Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, they are both questionable for the game.
Simmons, Drummond and Curry came over to the Nets on Thursday in a trade that sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Nets come into the game with the Heat in the middle of a massive slump that has seen them lose ten games in a row, and fall all the way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-26 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.