Here's What Twitter Said About Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday evening in North Carolina.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in North Carolina by a score of 132-121, and Kyrie Irving was the star of the night.        

The superstar point guard went off for 50 points, three rebounds and six assists, to help the Nets improve to 33-33 on the season.       

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this year, but a huge slump that saw them lose 11 games in a row before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.  

In their last ten games, they are still just 4-6, but the win against the Hornets was a big one to swing some momentum back on their side.  

A lot of people were talking about Irving's big night on Twitter, and some of those tweets can be seen below. 

