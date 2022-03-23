Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

NBA star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Tuesday. Irving is in his 11th NBA season, and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Irving's tweet said: "No more illusions, I only want the truth of God."

This season, he is only eligible to play in games on the road, but he has been having a phenomenal year. 

The 2011 first overall pick is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

He is also shooting an incredible 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point line. 

The last time he played was last week against the Orlando Magic, and he had a career-high 60 points.    

