Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About The James Harden Trade

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets lost 113-112 to the Washington Wizards in D.C., and after the game Kyrie Irving was asked about James Harden.

Earlier in the day, the 2018 MVP had been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that was centered around the Nets getting Ben Simmons.

The clip of Irving speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.

"I think we're also forgetting I've been in a situation too where I've asked for a trade," Irving said. "I understand it. I'm not here to judge him. I'm not here to talk bad on James. He has a great family. He's a great person. I don't wanna separate that fact from anything. I just really want him to be happy. I want everybody in this league to be happy."

The Nets are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak, and have a 29-26 record on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

