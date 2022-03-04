Skip to main content

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

Irving's tweet said: "I am as God created me. Nothing but gratitude in my heart."

The Nets have been struggling as of late, and Irving still only eligible to play in road games away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

At one point this season they had been as high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but a massive slump before the All-Star break sent them all the way down to the eighth spot in the east.  

In their last ten games they have gone just 3-7, and they are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak. 

They are currently 32-32 in the 64 games that they have played so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

