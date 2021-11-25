Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold
    Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday.
    The 11-time All-Star's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Durant quote tweeted someone's tweet and said how he isn't a role model. 

    On the season, the Nets are off to a fantastic start with a 13-5 record in their first 18 games, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

    A team that has Durant and James Harden is expected to be a top-team, but it's still impressive considering they were a team that was built to also have Kyrie Irving as part of their big-three and he has yet to play in a game this season. 

    Durant is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on the season. 

