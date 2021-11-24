Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

Publish date:
Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday.
The 11-time All-Star's tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Durant quote tweeted someone's tweet and said how he isn't a role model.
On the season, the Nets are off to a fantastic start with a 13-5 record in their first 18 games, which is good for the best record in the Eastern Conference.
A team that has Durant and James Harden is expected to be a top-team, but it's still impressive considering they were a team that was built to also have Kyrie Irving as part of their big-three and he has yet to play in a game this season.
Durant is averaging 28.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.