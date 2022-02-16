Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

The Brooklyn Nets will be just a few miles away from home when they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

For the game, they will be without their star guard Kyrie Irving, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Irving is listed as "ineligible to play" and is ruled out.

The Nets and Knicks are both two of the coldest teams in the entire NBA right now.

On Monday night, the Nets snapped an 11-game losing streak when they beat the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

They are 30-27, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Knicks, they are 2-8 in their last ten games, and they are 25-33, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.

Related stories on NBA basketball