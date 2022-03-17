Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Mavericks

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks played a thriller at Barclays Center on Wednesday evening, but the Nets were on the wrong end of an epic shot by Spencer Dinwiddie at the buzzer (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).  

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.  

The Mavs won the game 113-111, which ended the four-game winning streak the Nets had.   

They are now just 14-19 in the 33 games that they have played at home this season. 

On the year, they are 36-34 in the 70 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.     

