Nets Reportedly Signing A Former All-Star

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Goran Dragic. The former All-Star has played for the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing former All-Star point guard Goran Dragic.   

The tweets from Charania can be seen embedded below. 

Dragic was a teammate on the Phoenix Suns with Steve Nash for three seasons, and Nash is now the head coach of the Nets. 

Charania notes that Dragic "has opportunity for a significant role in Brooklyn's backcourt." 

Dragic began his season with the Toronto Raptors, but was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, who bought him out of his contract to allow him to be a free agent. 

In five games this season he is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. 

He has also played for the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets during his career. 

In 2017, he made the All-Star game as a member of the Heat. 

