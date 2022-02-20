Kevin Durant Tweeted 2 Questions On Saturday
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was active on Twitter on Saturday morning, and the superstar forward tweeted out two questions.
The two questions can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from his Twitter account.
First question: "Is Legacy is more about your narrative than your actual performance?"
Second question: "Are u born with any skills or talents?"
Durant is the team captain of one of the All-Star game teams, but he will not be playing in the game.
He has been out since January 15 when he injured his knee in a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
On the season he is averaging 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
The Nets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record on the year.
